BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Armenian military beat back an assault that was launched by the Azerbaijani forces along the border on Sunday.

According to the Russian-language Avia.Pro publication, the Armenian military inflicted heavy losses in the ranks of the Azerbaijani army, while the former suffered little-to-no casualties.

“A day earlier, a military conflict occurred on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, resulting in very serious losses for the Azerbaijani side. It is known about the destruction of a bus with the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, a downed drone and damaged armored vehicles, which illegally entered the territory of Armenia, while there are no losses from the Armenian military,” Avia.Pro said.

The Russian publication said the Azerbaijani army tried to move their forces into Armenian territory, but were once again forced to abandon the attempt.

“Despite the fact that the unleashing of a full-fledged military conflict between the two sides was avoided, this morning the Azerbaijani military made several new attempts to illegally transfer its militarized units to the territory of a neighboring state, however, the Armenian Armed Forces gave another adequate response, which does not exclude the growth of tension in the region,” Avia.Pro reported.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has not commented on these claims; however, they did state on Sunday that there were clashes with the Armenian military, which resulted in casualties on both sides.

