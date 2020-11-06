BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Armed Forces made another attempt this week to capture the strategic city of Shusha in southern Karabakh.
However, once again, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were unable to achieve any progress at this front, resulting in their subsequent withdrawal back to the line of contact in the southern part of the Karabakh region.
According to the Armenian Minister of Defense, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces suffered heavy losses during their attack on Friday, forcing them to quit their push to capture the city.
During Hovhannisyan’s press conference, the Armenian Minister of Defense pointed out that the Artsakh Defense Army, which is protecting Shusha, have refused to yield any ground to the enemy forces at the city.
Over the last two weeks, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been trying to break into Shusha, despite previously agreeing to a ceasefire in Washington.
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been using heavy artillery and missiles to weaken the defenses of the Artsakh Defense Army; however, their attacks have failed to fracture the latter’s fortifications at this key city.
