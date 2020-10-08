BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – Footage captured from the Karabakh front-lines this week showed an Armenian mortar team firing shells towards the Azerbaijani Army’s positions.
In the short video, the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) fires mortar shells from their Yugoslavian-era M-75 launcher, prompting the Azerbaijani Army to frantically abandon their positions.
As shown in the video below, the Azerbaijani military was forced to abandon their positions after an Armenian mortar team began targeting the area.
Armenian mortar team disperse Azerbaijanis(M 75 also shells🇷🇸) pic.twitter.com/UyAFgcZdXt
— ZOKA (@200_zoka) October 7, 2020
On Thursday, the Azerbaijani military launched a powerful attack along the Jebrail sector, targeting the southern outskirts of this imperative city in the Karabakh region.
According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Artsakh Defense Army was able to fend off the attack after a fierce battle this morning.
Meanwhile, at the northern sector of Karabakh, intense clashes are ongoing between the Azerbaijani Army and Armenian forces, as the former attempts to advance their positions in this region.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.