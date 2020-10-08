BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – Footage captured from the Karabakh front-lines this week showed an Armenian mortar team firing shells towards the Azerbaijani Army’s positions.

In the short video, the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) fires mortar shells from their Yugoslavian-era M-75 launcher, prompting the Azerbaijani Army to frantically abandon their positions.

As shown in the video below, the Azerbaijani military was forced to abandon their positions after an Armenian mortar team began targeting the area.

Armenian mortar team disperse Azerbaijanis(M 75 also shells🇷🇸) pic.twitter.com/UyAFgcZdXt — ZOKA (@200_zoka) October 7, 2020

On Thursday, the Azerbaijani military launched a powerful attack along the Jebrail sector, targeting the southern outskirts of this imperative city in the Karabakh region.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Artsakh Defense Army was able to fend off the attack after a fierce battle this morning.

Meanwhile, at the northern sector of Karabakh, intense clashes are ongoing between the Azerbaijani Army and Armenian forces, as the former attempts to advance their positions in this region.