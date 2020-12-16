BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released a video on Wednesday that showed their forces inside one of the towns they attacked in southern Karabakh last week.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces managed to capture the town of Mets Tagher after launching a surprise offensive against the Armenian troops in the southern part of Karabakh on Saturday, December 12th.

In the video shared on Twitter, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces can be seen moving through the town of Mets Tagher in the Hadrut District of southern Karabakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result of this attack, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces reported the death of four of its soldiers, while the Armenian side reported three wounded in their ranks.

Furthermore, via the videos shared on social media this week, it appears that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces captured several Armenian soldiers during this brief battle last week.

Since this attack by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Russian peacekeeping troops have moved into the Hadrut District and established posts along the line of contact.