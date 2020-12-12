BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – For the first time since the Moscow Agreement of November 9th, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been accused of launching an attack on the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) in the southern part of the Karabakh region.

According to the spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, “Azerbaijani Armed Forces attempted to attack an Armenian post in the south of Artsakh, an exchange of fire ensued, there are reports about wounded – The Defence Army.”

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense nor their Russian counterparts have commented on these allegations from the Armenian side.

If true, however, this would be the first major ceasefire violation committed by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces since the start of the Moscow Agreement on the morning of November 10th.

Per the Moscow Agreement, the two warring parties will halt their attacks and stop their provocations in the Karabakh region, paving the way for the entry of Russian peacekeeping troops and the return of refugees to their homes.

This agreement was viewed largely as a victory for Azerbaijan, as they were able to take hold of almost all of the Karabakh region, except for the capital, Stepanakert, and its surrounding areas.