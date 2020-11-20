File photo of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – A new video reportedly posted on TikTok by Azerbaijani soldiers showed them mistreating an elderly Armenian man in the Karabakh region after they were handed over several areas in the past week.

In the video posted, an Azerbaijani soldier can be seen kicking the elderly Armenian man, while another person is filming him from the front.

No additional information was released regarding the whereabouts of the man.

Some Armenian activists reported that the video has since been deleted off TikTok.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Armenian forces destroy another Azerbaijani rocket launcher system: video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Angel Libralesso
Regular
Commenter
Angel Libralesso
2020-11-20 22:09

These terrorist kebabs are just as bad as their b**t buddies jews… h**l will come for all these parasites.. f*****k turkey,israel and Azerbijan.

0
Reply
Translate