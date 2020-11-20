BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – A new video reportedly posted on TikTok by Azerbaijani soldiers showed them mistreating an elderly Armenian man in the Karabakh region after they were handed over several areas in the past week.
In the video posted, an Azerbaijani soldier can be seen kicking the elderly Armenian man, while another person is filming him from the front.
A bunch of Azerbaijani pigs hitting and manhandling a barefoot old Armenian man who they captured. They self-uploaded this video to TikTok because they see nothing wrong with this.
Never forgive, never forget how they treated our people, especially the most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/54ZixnYcVI
— Serge (@Zinvor) November 17, 2020
No additional information was released regarding the whereabouts of the man.
Some Armenian activists reported that the video has since been deleted off TikTok.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.