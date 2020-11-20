BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – A new video reportedly posted on TikTok by Azerbaijani soldiers showed them mistreating an elderly Armenian man in the Karabakh region after they were handed over several areas in the past week.

In the video posted, an Azerbaijani soldier can be seen kicking the elderly Armenian man, while another person is filming him from the front.

A bunch of Azerbaijani pigs hitting and manhandling a barefoot old Armenian man who they captured. They self-uploaded this video to TikTok because they see nothing wrong with this. Never forgive, never forget how they treated our people, especially the most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/54ZixnYcVI — Serge (@Zinvor) November 17, 2020

No additional information was released regarding the whereabouts of the man.

Some Armenian activists reported that the video has since been deleted off TikTok.