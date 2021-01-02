BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – Jacob Arshakian, mayor of the village of Chornukh on the Armenian border region of Syunik, announced that Azeri forces entered his village and gave the residents there until the 5th of this month to pack their belongings and leave.

He preceded by saying that the Azerbaijani forces previously gave the residents of the aforementioned village until the 2nd or 3rd of the month, but the intervention by the Russian side pushed the deadline to the 5th.

The major continued, “Everything is over. The Azerbaijanis entered the village and set up a checkpoint, and gave us until January 5.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, residents of border towns and villages in Syunik region began organizing protests and blocking streets, expressing their concern about the presence of the Azerbaijani army.

It is noteworthy to mention that Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on the 10th of November, with Russian mediation, to stop the war in Karabakh, exchange prisoners and dead bodies, along with the handing over of several villages and towns to Azerbaijan.