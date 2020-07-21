BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanian, announced on Tuesday, that the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime on the border with Armenia 17 times last night.

He wrote on Facebook: “The relative calm remained on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on the night of July 20-21, as well as now. The enemy violated the ceasefire 17 times with different light weapons in some parts of the border, and fired 183 shots at Armenian positions.”

In particular, according to Stepanian, the military strongholds of the Armenian army near the villages of Sotak and Artanish were shot at twice, near the residential areas of Movsis, Igepar and Vasachin – nine times. Six cases of violations of the ceasefire were recorded against Armenian sites near the villages of Yarask, Shiva and Zankakatun.

The press secretary of the Ministry of Defense said, “The Armenian armed forces maintain restraint and only respond to gunfire.”

