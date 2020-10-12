BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Armed Forces attempted to capture the key town of Hadrut on Monday after previously claiming to control this area in the southern region of Karabakh.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) is in full control of Hadrut, despite several attempts by the Azerbaijani military to capture the town.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been launching several attacks on Hadrut since they captured the strategic Jebrayil area at the southern axis of the Karabakh region.

Despite agreeing to a ceasefire in Moscow, the Azerbaijani military has continued to attack the Armenian forces at the southern and northern axes of the Karabakh region.

For the Azerbaijani military, seizing Hadrut would be a major achievement, as it would put them within 40 kilometers of Stepanakert and help them establish a strong presence along the roadway to the capital.

The Armenian forces have managed to fend off the Azerbaijani attacks over the last few days and continues to hold Hadrut, amid increased aerial pressure.