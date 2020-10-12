BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Armed Forces attempted to capture the key town of Hadrut on Monday after previously claiming to control this area in the southern region of Karabakh.
According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) is in full control of Hadrut, despite several attempts by the Azerbaijani military to capture the town.
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been launching several attacks on Hadrut since they captured the strategic Jebrayil area at the southern axis of the Karabakh region.
Despite agreeing to a ceasefire in Moscow, the Azerbaijani military has continued to attack the Armenian forces at the southern and northern axes of the Karabakh region.
For the Azerbaijani military, seizing Hadrut would be a major achievement, as it would put them within 40 kilometers of Stepanakert and help them establish a strong presence along the roadway to the capital.
The Armenian forces have managed to fend off the Azerbaijani attacks over the last few days and continues to hold Hadrut, amid increased aerial pressure.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.