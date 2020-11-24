BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 A.M.) – The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have reportedly entered the Kalbajar District of Karabakh after the withdrawal of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA).
According to the Azerbaijani forces, the entry of their troops in Kalbajar this evening, leaves only one district left to be handed over to their side.
This latest development comes two weeks after the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides signed an agreement in Moscow to halt the hostilities in Karabakh and allow Russian peacekeeping forces to monitor a permanent ceasefire.
As part of the ceasefire agreement, the Armenian forces will handover three districts that were previously under their control, while also exchanging prisoners and the bodies of dead combatants on both sides.
The Russian peacekeeping forces have already deployed to Karabakh and setup observation posts; it is expected that Turkish troops will also deploy to Azerbaijan, but they will not enter the Armenian areas of control.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.