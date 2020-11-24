BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 A.M.) – The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have reportedly entered the Kalbajar District of Karabakh after the withdrawal of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA).

According to the Azerbaijani forces, the entry of their troops in Kalbajar this evening, leaves only one district left to be handed over to their side.

This latest development comes two weeks after the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides signed an agreement in Moscow to halt the hostilities in Karabakh and allow Russian peacekeeping forces to monitor a permanent ceasefire.

As part of the ceasefire agreement, the Armenian forces will handover three districts that were previously under their control, while also exchanging prisoners and the bodies of dead combatants on both sides.

The Russian peacekeeping forces have already deployed to Karabakh and setup observation posts; it is expected that Turkish troops will also deploy to Azerbaijan, but they will not enter the Armenian areas of control.