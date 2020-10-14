BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:55 P.M.) – On Wednesday, October 14th, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of some of Armenia’s tactical missile systems after they targeted them with their attack drones.

In the footage released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, their attack drones can be seen zeroing in on the missile systems before they strike these weapons within Armenian territory.

The attack by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was later condemned by the Armenian Ministry of Defense, who vowed to respond to any attack on their soil.

These latest strikes by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces also brings about a dangerous escalation in the ongoing conflict with Armenia.

Despite the ongoing conflict between the Artsakh Defense Army and Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the latter refrained from attacking Armenian territory; however, following Wednesday’s strikes by the Azerbaijani military, this ongoing conflict will likely intensify.