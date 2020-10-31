BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released a new video on Friday evening that showed their forces destroying a Russian-made anti-aircraft missile system.
According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, their forces were able to destroy a Russian-made 9K33 Osa anti-aircraft missile system that was positioned in the Karabakh region.
“Another Osa anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed. October 30, at about 20:25, one Osa anti-aircraft missile unit belonging to the Armenian Armed Forces was destroyed in the direction of Aghdam,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.
In the video they released, a drone can be seen stalking the 9K33 Osa missile system before the Azerbaijani Armed Forces struck this target.
This is not the first time that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have destroyed a Russian-made anti-aircraft missile system; they also destroyed an S-300 battery that was positioned in the Karabakh region.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.