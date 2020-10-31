BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released a new video on Friday evening that showed their forces destroying a Russian-made anti-aircraft missile system.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, their forces were able to destroy a Russian-made 9K33 Osa anti-aircraft missile system that was positioned in the Karabakh region.

“Another Osa anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed. October 30, at about 20:25, one Osa anti-aircraft missile unit belonging to the Armenian Armed Forces was destroyed in the direction of Aghdam,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

In the video they released, a drone can be seen stalking the 9K33 Osa missile system before the Azerbaijani Armed Forces struck this target.

This is not the first time that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have destroyed a Russian-made anti-aircraft missile system; they also destroyed an S-300 battery that was positioned in the Karabakh region.