BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released a new video on Monday of their forces destroying an anti-aircraft system that belonged to the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) in Karabakh.

“The enemy’s KUB anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed on November 2, at about 18:00,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense’s statement began.

“The enemy’s KUB anti-aircraft missile system located in the village of Chardagli (formerly the village of Magavuz, Agdara region) was destroyed by precision fire,” they would add.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released a video along with the statement, which showed their aircraft zeroing in on the KUB anti-aircraft system before striking it.

The destruction of this Soviet-made air defense system comes at a time when the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are trying to advance to the key city of Shusha in the Karabakh region.