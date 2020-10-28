BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Azerbaijani Armed Forces bombed the capital of Karabakh, Stepanakert, with Smerch missiles, the Karabakh government emergency service reported this evening.
The service page on Facebook said: “The enemy is bombing the capital, Stepanakert, with the Smerch missile launch system, and data on the victims are being determined. An air warning has been announced in Stepanakert.”
The renewed military clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan began on September 27, with both sides accusing one another for starting the hostilities.
The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, approved the imposition of a state of war in a number of cities and regions of the republic and a curfew, and announced a partial mobilization.
Prior to that, the Armenian Cabinet declared a state of war and general mobilization in the country due to the events in Nagorno Karabakh.
