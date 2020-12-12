BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday evening that the Azerbaijani army has resumed its offensive operations in the southern part of the Karabakh region.

A statement issued by the ministry stated: “On the 12th of December, the Azerbaijani side resumed its offensive operations against the towns of Hein Taglar and Htsabird in the Republic of Artsakh (the Armenian designation for the Karabakh region).”

The Armenian Ministry of Defense said the local-based Artsakh Defense Army confronted the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, as they attempted to capture these two areas in the southern part of Karabakh.

The two aforementioned towns are considered “enclaves” in the Hadrut district of Karabakh after Azerbaijan extended its control over the rest of the territory of this province, as a result of an attack by its army within 44 days, before a joint Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani statement was issued on November 10, imposing a ceasefire in the region.

The tripartite agreement also stipulated the exchange of prisoners and the dead bodies of the two parties to the conflict, as well as the return of three provinces to Baku, which are the provinces of Kalbgar, Lachin and Agdam, and the deployment of a Russian peacekeeping force of 1,960 soldiers to ensure the cessation of fighting and the return of refugees to the area.