BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani military is currently attempting to advance to the city of Hadrut, where they hope to establish a presence along a key roadway to the capital of Karabakh, Stepanakert.

According to local reports from the Karabakh region, the Azerbaijani military is heavily targeting Hadrut with artillery and gunfire, in an attempt to weaken the forces of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA).

Despite agreeing to a ceasefire in Moscow, the Azerbaijani military has continued to attack the Armenian forces at the southern and northern axes of the Karabakh region.

For the Azerbaijani military, seizing Hadrut would be a major achievement, as it would put them within 40 kilometers of Stepanakert and help them establish a strong presence along the roadway to the capital.

The Armenian forces have managed to fend off the Azerbaijani attacks over the last 24 hours, but the use of drones has given the latter a military advantage in the rugged terrain of Karabakh.