BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, announced that the Azerbaijani army advanced towards the southern direction of the frontline in Karabakh, despite the ceasefire between the two parties.
Stepanyan said that “despite the announcement of a ceasefire between the two sides, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again blatantly violated the agreement.”
This attack along the southern part of Karabakh comes at a time when the Azerbaijani forces are trying to capture more territory from the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA).
On Saturday, the Press Secretary for the President of Karabakh, Fahram Boghossian, announced that from 00:00 on October 18, the humanitarian truce, which was approved by the Armenian and Azerbaijani authorities, will come into effect.
Previously, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that “a ceasefire agreement has been reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan, starting at midnight on October 10, with the aim of exchanging prisoners and dead bodies between the two parties to the conflict.”
The two parties did not adhere to the agreement for long, as armed clashes and mutual bombing between the two sides returned, which resulted in casualties on both sides.
