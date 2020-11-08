BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – The Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched a big assault last night that targeted the strategic city of Shushi in the southern part of the Karabakh region.

Backed by heavy artillery and missiles, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces reportedly stormed the greater Shushi area, seizing some territory from the Artsakh Defense Army after an intense battle.

According to some Azeribaijani media outlets, their armed forces captured Shushi and several surrounding areas; however, based on the video footage released from the front, their troops seized a number of points inside the city, but clashes are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have suffered heavy losses, while confirming the intensity of these clashes.

“Over the night, an especially intensive and fierce combat has taken place in the sector of Shushi-Qarin Tak. The DA has thwarted numerous attack attempts by the enemy. 4 enemy UAVs and 2 soft-skinned vehicles have been destroyed,” the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, reported.

The clashes are still ongoing inside Shushi, despite social media claims about the capture of the city by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

As of now, it appears that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have seized the high ground inside Shushi, but firefights are continuing along the streets of the city.