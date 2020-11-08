BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – The Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched a big assault last night that targeted the strategic city of Shushi in the southern part of the Karabakh region.
Backed by heavy artillery and missiles, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces reportedly stormed the greater Shushi area, seizing some territory from the Artsakh Defense Army after an intense battle.
According to some Azeribaijani media outlets, their armed forces captured Shushi and several surrounding areas; however, based on the video footage released from the front, their troops seized a number of points inside the city, but clashes are still ongoing.
Meanwhile, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have suffered heavy losses, while confirming the intensity of these clashes.
“Over the night, an especially intensive and fierce combat has taken place in the sector of Shushi-Qarin Tak. The DA has thwarted numerous attack attempts by the enemy. 4 enemy UAVs and 2 soft-skinned vehicles have been destroyed,” the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, reported.
The clashes are still ongoing inside Shushi, despite social media claims about the capture of the city by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
As of now, it appears that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have seized the high ground inside Shushi, but firefights are continuing along the streets of the city.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.