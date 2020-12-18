BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – In a new video released this week, Azerbaijani soldiers can be seen abusing Armenian prisoners of war in an undisclosed part of the Karabakh region.

The video, which was shared on several social media platforms, showed the Azerbaijani Armed Forces beating two Armenian prisoners and degrading them.

🎥 Azerbaijani army brutally torturing Armenian POW’s The Azeri says “hey; listen here, Karabakh is Azerbaijan or Armenia?” POW; Azerbaijan Soldier *kicks him in the face* says: Armenia is Azerbaijan too. @amnesty if you forget 70+ torture videos again in ur reports, hmu pic.twitter.com/9x0UoM8sYj — ASB News / MILITARY〽️ (@ASBMilitary) December 17, 2020

Since the November 9th Moscow Agreement, which was supposed to end the Karabakh conflict, several videos have surfaced of Azerbaijani soldiers looting the homes of Armenians and abusing prisoners, with films showing gruesome executions.

Despite the presence of these videos online, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has not commented on the abuse committed by their troops against the enemy forces.

However, Azerbaijan has repeatedly accused the Armenian troops of indiscriminate shelling and ceasefire violations.