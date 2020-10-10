BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Azerbaijani military’s drones have been wreaking havoc across the Karabakh region, as these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) have been seen carrying out several powerful attacks against the Armenian forces.

In a series of videos released over the last ten hours, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has been showing off their drone capabilities in a number of strikes on the Armenian military vehicles in the Karabakh region.

As seen in the first video, the drone strikes can be seen stalking the enemy vehicles before locking in to strike them.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, their forces have destroyed dozens of vehicles over the last two weeks, while boasting of ground successes at the southern and northern axes of Karabakh.

Despite these claims by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, their Armenian counterpart has denied a lot of the ground advances made by Baku.

Yerevan has also reported heavy casualties within the ranks of the Azerbaijani forces, but it is too difficult to verify at this time due to Baku’s silence on the total number of dead in their military.