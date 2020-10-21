BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been conducting hourly drone strikes across the Karabakh region, as they attempt to weaken the defenses of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA).
In a new video released on Wednesday morning, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense showcased their drone strikes on the Armenian defenses, resulting in significant damage and heavy losses.
The video released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense shows their drones zeroing in on the Armenian positions before striking the latter in the Karabakh region.
Since the start of the hostilities on September 27th, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have relied on these drones to advance their troops across this rugged terrain.
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.