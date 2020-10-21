BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been conducting hourly drone strikes across the Karabakh region, as they attempt to weaken the defenses of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA).

In a new video released on Wednesday morning, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense showcased their drone strikes on the Armenian defenses, resulting in significant damage and heavy losses.

The video released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense shows their drones zeroing in on the Armenian positions before striking the latter in the Karabakh region.

Since the start of the hostilities on September 27th, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have relied on these drones to advance their troops across this rugged terrain.