BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – Last night, the Azerbaijani military launched a heavy attack on the Armenian defenses in the Karabakh region, targeting several sites and vehicles belonging to the aforementioned forces.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released footage of last night’s attack, showcasing the effectiveness of their drones during the twilight hours.

In the video released this morning, the Azerbaijani drones can be seen bombing several vehicles belonging to the Armenian forces, which resulted in the destruction of many of them.