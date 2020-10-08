BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani military managed to destroy a rocket launcher that belonged to the Artsakh Defense Army in the Karabakh region.

In a video posted on Thursday, an Azerbaijani drone can be seen zeroing in on a BM-21 grad rocket launcher that was positioned near the line of contact in the Karabakh region.

The Azerbaijani drone would eventually strike the BM-21 launcher, rendering it out of service after attack.