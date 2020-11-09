BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 A.M.) – The Azerbaijani Armed Forces attempted to gain the upper hand at the Shushi front on Sunday, as their troops stormed the strategic city from a number of points in order to expel the Armenian-led Artsakh Defense Army from the area.
Backed by heavy artillery and attack drones, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces stormed the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army at the southwestern part of Shushi on Sunday, in a bid to crack the lines of the latter.
However, despite Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s announcement about capturing Shushi, local sources inside the city confirmed that the Artsakh Defense Army is still in firm control of the area, especially after driving the enemy troops back.
According to the local sources, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces suffered heavy losses at the outskirts of Shushi, following several attempts to fracture the lines of the Artsakh Defense Army.
Video footage of the aftermath of one of the Azerbaijani attacks on Shushi was released on Sunday; it would show several casualties within the ranks of the latter outside the city.
To apply more pressure on the Artsakh Defense Army inside Shushi, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces increased their artillery and missiles strikes on the city. These strikes by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have damaged several buildings inside Shushi.
Prior to the attack on Sunday, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported that fierce clashes broke out on Saturday evening, following a big assault by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
“Over the night, the most ferocious combat has unfolded in the vicinity of #Shushi, and in the southeastern sector. A large number of hostile personnel, along with 4 tanks, 20 other armored vehicles, 11 soft-skinned vehicles, and 2 UAVs have been destroyed,” the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, reported.
The clashes between the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and Artsakh Defense Army in the Karabakh region resumed on September 27th, following mutual accusations of starting the hostilities.
