BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani military has allegedly increased the size of its forces to 100,000 active personnel after a week-long border battle with neighboring Armenia, the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported, citing Azerbaijani media.

“According to the Azerbaijani media, the country’s citizens voluntarily enlisted in the army as a result of which, over the past week, the number of armed forces of the country has increased by 38,000 people, and today, it is more than 100,000 people,” the publication began.

“It is noteworthy that Armenia has only about 45,000 soldiers, which already indicates the fact that Azerbaijan is much more ready to develop any further situation.” they continued.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan has greatly invested in military technology, including the procurement of drones and missiles from Israel and other nations.

Not to be out done, Armenia has also invested in advanced military hardware and features a number of new aircraft that have been purchased from the Russian Federation.

The border clashes broke out on July 12th between the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces; this battle resulted in a number of losses for both sides, with each party blaming the other for the conflict.

Advertisements