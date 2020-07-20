BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani military has allegedly increased the size of its forces to 100,000 active personnel after a week-long border battle with neighboring Armenia, the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported, citing Azerbaijani media.
“According to the Azerbaijani media, the country’s citizens voluntarily enlisted in the army as a result of which, over the past week, the number of armed forces of the country has increased by 38,000 people, and today, it is more than 100,000 people,” the publication began.
“It is noteworthy that Armenia has only about 45,000 soldiers, which already indicates the fact that Azerbaijan is much more ready to develop any further situation.” they continued.
Furthermore, Azerbaijan has greatly invested in military technology, including the procurement of drones and missiles from Israel and other nations.
Not to be out done, Armenia has also invested in advanced military hardware and features a number of new aircraft that have been purchased from the Russian Federation.
The border clashes broke out on July 12th between the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces; this battle resulted in a number of losses for both sides, with each party blaming the other for the conflict.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.