BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that the Azerbaijani Army captured a town inside the southern part of the Karabakh region last night.

According to the Armenian Minister of Defense, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the Azerbaijani Army captured the town of Qubatlu after clashing with the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) on Sunday night.

“Yes, the enemy captured Qubatlu last night,” Hovhannisyan said in response to a question about the situation in Karabakh.

A ceasefire began on Monday, October 26th, in the Karabakh region after mediation by the United States.

However, since the start of the ceasefire, the clashes inside the Karabakh region have continued, with both sides accusing one another of violating the agreement.