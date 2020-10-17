BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced on Saturday that his country’s army has taken control of the city of Fuzuli in the Karabakh region.

“The Azerbaijani army has taken control of the city of Fuzuli,” Aliyev said in a speech to the Azerbaijani people.

He pointed out that “the villages of Gochachmidli, Chemin, Jovarli, Berakhmidli, Mosbili, Ishigli and Dedeli were liberated in the Fuzuli area.”

No further details were released, nor has the Armenian Ministry of Defense commented on these claims by their Azerbaijani counterpart.

The renewed military clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan began on September 27, as both sides accused one another of starting the hostilities.

Shortly after the resumption of clashes, the Azerbaijani President approved the imposition of a state of war in a number of cities and regions of the republic and a curfew, and also announced a partial mobilization. Prior to this, Armenia declared a state of war and general mobilization.

The conflict in the Karabakh region has killed hundreds, according to several sources. Despite an agreement brokered by Russia on October 10th, the ceasefire has not yet been adhered to.

Azerbaijan accused Armenia, at midnight on Friday, of bombing a number of its cities, while the latter denied the accusation.

The Azerbaijani President’s assistant, Hikmat Hajiyev, said on (Twitter) that “the Armenian armed forces disappeared under the veil of the humanitarian armistice and continued to commit war crimes and terrorism by bombing the cities of Minga Civir and Ganja,” referring to damages and injuries.