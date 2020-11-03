BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released a new video on Tuesday, titled “Another Enemy Ammunition Depot was Destroyed”, showing their attack on an arms depot in the Karabakh region.

“Another enemy ammunition depot destroyed Today, as a result of measures taken by our units, two more ammunition depots of the Armenian armed forces near Khankendi were destroyed,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

They would release a video along with the statement, which showed their aircraft zeroing in on the target before they would destroy the arms depot.