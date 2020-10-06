BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has vowed to continue its ongoing offensive in the Karabakh region, pledging the ‘destruction’ of the Armenian Armed Forces there.

“Ministry of Defense of #Azerbaijan Col. Gen. Zakir Hasanov stated in #special official meeting: Counter-offensive operation and planned destruction of the #Armenian armed forces in occupied areas of Azerbaijan will continue,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense tweeted on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Azerbaijani military continued their offensive inside Karabakh, as they attempted to advance at the northern and southern axes of this disputed region between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense later released footage of what it claimed was “liberated positions” in Karabakh after a fierce battle with the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA).

Meanwhile, the Armenian Ministry of Defense maintains that the ADA troops have repelled the Azerbaijani forces, despite the latter’s claims.

On the morning of September 27, armed clashes erupted on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the Nagorno Karabakh region and adjacent areas, in the most dangerous escalation between the two parties in more than 20 years, amid mutual accusations of starting hostilities and bringing in foreign militants.