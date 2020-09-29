BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:50 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry threatened on Tuesday, to destroy Armenia’s S-300 missile systems, which are being transported towards Karabakh.
“According to our information, the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems that protect the airspace of Yerevan have been removed from combat service and are heading towards the occupied territories,” Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spokesman Waqif Darkahli said at a press conference .
He added, “We announce that it will face the fate of the Armenian army’s military equipment that was destroyed in Karabakh … The recent battles show once again that the legend of the invincible Armenian army is not based on any basis.”
The Armenian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday that it will not hesitate to use its powerful weapons if Turkey and Azerbaijan continue their aggression.
“The Ministry of Defense warns that the Armenian Armed Forces are obliged to use means of destruction and military equipment with a wide range of fire effect to eliminate the troops and military equipment over large areas,” Schuman Stebian, the ministry’s press secretary, said on Tuesday.
The official explained that this matter is due to the fact that Azerbaijani forces use heavy rocket launcher systems, heavy artillery and missile launchers, which “changes the logic and scale of hostilities and takes them to a new level.”
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.