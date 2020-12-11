BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani army in Baku displayed in a military parade on Thursday, the main weapons that it used in the recent war in the Karabakh region against the Armenian forces.

During the military parade in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, the Israeli and Turkish drones that participated in the hostilities in the region appeared in front of the large crowd, which included Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Among the drones that made an appearance on Thursday was the Turkish Bayraktar Tb2, which played an important role in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ battles against the Artsakh Defense Army in the Karabakh region.

The large ceremony began on Thursday, December 10th, in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart; it is expected to conclude on Friday, as Baku celebrates its “Victory Day” over the Second Karabakh War.

The Second Karabakh War broke out on September 29th, 2020, when Azerbaijani forces launched a heavy attack on the defenses of the local Armenian troops in the region.

For over a month, the two sides were involved in heavy clashes across the southern and northern parts of the Karabakh region, before Armenia and Azerbaijan reached a peace agreement in Moscow on November 9th.