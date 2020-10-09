BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released footage on Thursday of several armored vehicles captured by their forces in the Karabakh region.
In the first part of the video, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense shows footage of enemy tanks that were captured during the intense clashes in the Karabakh region.
The second part of the video shows captured military equipment and armored vehicles up close, with the camera zooming into the inside of a tank.
Over the course of a week, both the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces have captured several armored vehicles from one another, as the fighting continued to intensify in the past few days, despite international calls for a ceasefire.
