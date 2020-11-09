BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 A.M.) – On Monday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced that it had accidentally shot down a Russian helicopter over Armenian territory.
“According to information received by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan from the Russian Ministry of Defense on November 9. At 18:30 (17:30 Moscow time), a Mi-class military helicopter was shot down,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The Foreign Ministry continued:: “In this regard, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms the following: The flight of the helicopter took place very close to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, while military clashes continued in the conflict zone between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Karabakh.”
They pointed out that the reason for the downing was because “the flight was during twilight hours and at a low altitude, outside the air defense radar detection zone, the Russian Air Force helicopters had not been seen before in the aforementioned area, and given these factors and in light of the tense situation in the area and the increase in combat readiness in relation to the possible provocations of the Armenian side, the combat crew decided to shoot it down.”
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry statement said that the Azerbaijani side apologizes to the Russian side regarding this tragic accident, which was not directed against the Russian side, stressing that Baku is ready to pay compensation to Russia for the shooting down of the helicopter.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.