BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 A.M.) – On Monday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced that it had accidentally shot down a Russian helicopter over Armenian territory.

“According to information received by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan from the Russian Ministry of Defense on November 9. At 18:30 (17:30 Moscow time), a Mi-class military helicopter was shot down,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry continued:: “In this regard, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms the following: The flight of the helicopter took place very close to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, while military clashes continued in the conflict zone between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Karabakh.”

They pointed out that the reason for the downing was because “the flight was during twilight hours and at a low altitude, outside the air defense radar detection zone, the Russian Air Force helicopters had not been seen before in the aforementioned area, and given these factors and in light of the tense situation in the area and the increase in combat readiness in relation to the possible provocations of the Armenian side, the combat crew decided to shoot it down.”

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry statement said that the Azerbaijani side apologizes to the Russian side regarding this tragic accident, which was not directed against the Russian side, stressing that Baku is ready to pay compensation to Russia for the shooting down of the helicopter.