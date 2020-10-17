The Azerbaijan Defence Ministry has released a video allegedly showing the destruction of Armenian S-300 air defence systems. The footage, shot from on high or from the air, shows objects similar to the deployed missile systems seconds before a large explosion engulfs the entire area.
The ministry did not provide any specifics about the clip, such as when the video was made, or where the S-300 systems were allegedly deployed. It is also not entirely clear what weapon the Azerbaijani forces used to purportedly decimate the S-300s.
Baku’s release of the video comes as the sides to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict continue to exchange strikes despite reaching a ceasefire agreement on 9 October following 11-hour negotiations in Moscow. The ceasefire started on 10 October 12:00 local time, but hours after it came into effect the sides already began reporting the first violations.
The ongoing skirmishes in Nagorno-Karabakh started on 27 September after four years without major incidents along the line of contact and decades of upholding the 1994 ceasefire agreement.
The latter was signed after the two nations waged a full-scale war that resulted in thousands of casualties on both sides and the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic breaking away from Azerbaijan.
Yerevan never recognised the breakaway republic, while Baku considers it “occupied” territory.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.