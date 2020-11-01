BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced the elimination of a “sabotage reconnaissance group” of the Armenian Special Forces, indicating that it tried to infiltrate the Azerbaijani army sites with the aim of carrying out a “provocative operation.”

A statement from the Ministry of Defense read: “At noon on October 31, the movements from enemy military vehicles that were transporting human forces were detected towards our sites. It was found that a sabotage reconnaissance group, consisting of members of the Armenian Special Forces, tried to approach the defense line of our forces with the aim of carrying out a provocative operation.”

The statement added, “A military vehicle was destroyed by a first fire strike, while the sabotage reconnaissance group tried to flee. A second vehicle was detected leaving the area. This vehicle, crowded with armed soldiers, was destroyed immediately by a precise direct strike.”

The ministry also published a video documenting the process of targeting the Armenian Special Forces group.

On September 27, armed clashes broke out on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in Karabakh and the adjacent areas, in the most dangerous escalation between the two sides in nearly three decades, amid mutual accusations of starting the fighting and bringing in foreign militants .