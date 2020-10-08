BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The Armenian and Azerbaijani defense ministries have been posting videos every few hours of their ongoing operations against one another, as they both claim the upper hand in the battles taking place in Karabakh.

Most recently, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense went on the technological offensive, posting footage of drone strikes on Armenian targets around the Karabakh region.

In the minute and a half long footage, the Azerbaijani drones can be seen zeroing in on the military equipment and troops of the Armenian forces, before unleashing a heavy assault to destroy these targets.

The release of this video coincides with the latest reports of new clashes along the southern axis of the Karabakh region, near the strategic city of Jebrail.

The Azerbaijani military has been trying to capture Jebrail for the last 72 hours; however, they have been unable to make any major headway there, as the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) continues to fend off these offensives.