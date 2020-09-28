BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 A.M.) – On Sunday, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense published footage of what they claimed was their forces destroying Armenian vehicles in the Karabakh region.
The description of the video clip read: “As a result of the counter-attack of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions to the front, a large number of forces and military equipment of the Armenian forces were destroyed.”
Earlier on Sunday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that the Armenian armed forces fired on residential areas located on the contact line in Karabakh.
However, in contrast of these claims, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said that Karabakh “was subjected to air and missile attacks” by the Azerbaijani forces, which prompted them to respond.
The press spokesman for the President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Gram Bogossian, stated that civilian areas in Karabakh, including the capital, Stepanakert, had been exposed to artillery fire, and they called on residents to go to shelters.
This was followed by the announcement by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that said the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had launched a counterattack operation along the entire line of contact in Karabakh.
In turn, the Armenian Ministry of Defense stated that Azerbaijan lost three tanks, and they assumed there were “losses of operating forces”.
