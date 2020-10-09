BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:50 A.M.) – The Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense released new video footage on Friday of their drones carrying out powerful strikes in the Karabakh region this week.

The video footage, which was captured from their unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), showed their drones wreaking havoc on the Armenian positions in different parts of the Karabakh region.

As shown in the footage, the Azerbaijani drones primarily targeted gathering points and defensive positions near the line of contact in the Karabakh region.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani defense ministries have been releasing videos every few hours of their attacks, as they both attempt to gain the advantage in the media narrative about the ongoing conflict in Karabakh.