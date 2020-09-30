BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released several videos on Wednesday, showing their forces carrying out a number of attacks against the Armenian forces in the Kabakh region.

In the first video released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, their troops can be seen carrying out a big attack using rockets.

The second video shows drone footage of the Azerbaijani military destroying several vehicles belonging to the Armenian forces around Karabakh.

The most shared video from Wednesday showed an Azerbaijani drone carrying out a powerful attack on a vehicle, as several Armenian soldiers were in the immediate vicinity of the site.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense followed up the previous video with more footage of their forces striking Armenian military vehicles in Karabakh.

The final video released on Wednesday shows the Azerbaijani drones zeroing in on the vehicles of the Armenian forces, but the aftermath was not shown.