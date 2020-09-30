BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released several videos on Wednesday, showing their forces carrying out a number of attacks against the Armenian forces in the Kabakh region.
In the first video released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, their troops can be seen carrying out a big attack using rockets.
Active fire #support to our attacking units #KarabakhisAzerbaijan #StopArmenianOccupation pic.twitter.com/sK8AYo4dBs
— Azerbaijan MOD (@wwwmodgovaz) September 30, 2020
The second video shows drone footage of the Azerbaijani military destroying several vehicles belonging to the Armenian forces around Karabakh.
30 september 2020
Precise hit of #Armenian #occupation forces fire systems by #Azerbaijan Army#LongLiveAzerbaijanArmy#KarabakhisAzerbaijan #StopArmenianOccupation #StopArmenianAgression pic.twitter.com/BMQSG3Td8j
— Azerbaijan MOD (@wwwmodgovaz) September 30, 2020
The most shared video from Wednesday showed an Azerbaijani drone carrying out a powerful attack on a vehicle, as several Armenian soldiers were in the immediate vicinity of the site.
#attack & #destroy #Armenian reserve forces destroyed#LongLiveAzerbaijanArmy#KarabakhisAzerbaijan #StopArmenianOccupation
#StopArmenianAgression pic.twitter.com/447uBaP941
— Azerbaijan MOD (@wwwmodgovaz) September 30, 2020
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense followed up the previous video with more footage of their forces striking Armenian military vehicles in Karabakh.
#Armenian armed forces loosing blood.#LongLiveAzerbaijanArmy#KarabakhisAzerbaijan #StopArmenianOccupation
#StopArmenianAgression pic.twitter.com/gDuJswnSYb
— Azerbaijan MOD (@wwwmodgovaz) September 30, 2020
The final video released on Wednesday shows the Azerbaijani drones zeroing in on the vehicles of the Armenian forces, but the aftermath was not shown.
#Armenian armed #forces weakens.#LongLiveAzerbaijanArmy#KarabakhisAzerbaijan #StopArmenianOccupation
#StopArmenianAgression pic.twitter.com/SAnvYKvUCB
— Azerbaijan MOD (@wwwmodgovaz) September 30, 2020
