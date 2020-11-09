BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense published their first video from the strategic city of Shushi, following an intense 48-hour-long battle with the Armenian forces.
In the video, which is just under two minutes long, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense shows the areas seized from the Armenian forces, including the Shushi castle.
Following the release of this video, Al-Masdar geolocated some of the sites that appeared in the video to confirm what is under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
The first image is a screenshot from the YouTube video released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense; it shows the Shushi Castle that is located at the northern part of Shushi.
The second image shows the location of the Shushi Castle at the northern end of the city.
In the third image, a screenshot is taken from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense’s video; it shows a government building after the Azerbaijani national flag was raised over it.
Al-Masdar also geolocated the site, which is located on Muratsan Street near the city-center.
Based on the video released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, their forces are definitely in control of a large part of the city; however, the Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Shushi has fallen.
