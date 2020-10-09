BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev, posted a photo on Thursday in which he claimed that his country’s forces shot down an Armenian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Karabakh region.
In the photos posted by Hajiyev, however, the UAV appears to be an Israeli-made Harop drone, which is not in the arsenal of the Armenian Armed Forces or the Artsakh Defense Army.
In fact, Azerbaijan is one of the few countries in the world that uses the Harop drone, which was something pointed out by social media users shortly after Haliyev’s post on Thursday.
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev claims on twitter that an #Armenia'n UAV was allegedly destroyed in #Azerbaijan, but attached photos are of a an Israeli made Harop UAV from their own arsenal. Meaning it was ether downed by #Artsakh forces or malfunctioned. pic.twitter.com/xbspf9JWoJ
— Razm.info (@razminfo) October 8, 2020
As pointed out in the tweet above, the alleged ‘kamikaze’ drone in Haliyev’s photos was either shot down by the Armenian forces or by Azerbaijan itself.
Azerbaijan has not posted any video footage of the downed drone, but given the images shared by Haliyev on Thursday, if the UAV is in fact the same one in the photos, it is most likely that they shot down their own aircraft.
