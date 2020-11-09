BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced during an interview with the BBC that Azerbaijan will sue Armenia for damage to the infrastructure in Karabakh and property of Azerbaijani citizens.

“We will invite international experts to assess the damage to our infrastructure and civilians who have lost their homes and our historical heritage. After that, there will be lawsuits against the Armenian state, and we are preparing for that,” Aliyev said on Monday.

For his part, the assistant to the Azerbaijani President Hikmat Hajiyev accused Armenia of “environmental terrorism” today, referring to its destruction of forests and damage to the environment in the Karabakh region.

On November 8, the Minister of Education and Culture of the Republic of Karabakh, Lucini Karakhanian, announced the destruction of more than 70 schools and 10 kindergartens since the beginning of the armed clashes, which were renewed last September 27 at the line of contact.