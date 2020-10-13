BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has once again claimed that their forces have captured a strategic town in the Karbakh region.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, their forces captured the strategic town of Hadrut, which is located along an important roadway to the capital of the Karabakh region, Stepanakert.

In the video released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, the footage shows the latter’s forces raising their flag and touring the alleged area.

However, despite the video, some activists are still denying the claim that the Azerbaijani forces have captured Hadrut, stating that the footage shows areas outside the town.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has repeatedly claimed that the town is under their control, despite the Armenian Ministry of Defense’s denials.