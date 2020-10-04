BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Azerbaijani military scored a new advance in the Karabakh region on Saturday, as their forces captured seven areas, including the village of Madagiz.
In a statement released on his official Twitter, Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, said: “Today, our army raised the flag of Azerbaijan in Madagiz. Madagiz is ours. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”
Not long after the after the announcement, a video surfaced that showed the Azerbaijani military taking down the flag of the Karabakh Republic and replacing it with their own.
The advance by the Azerbaijani military came after they captured the hilltops overlooking the village.
In addition to capturing this village and its surroundings, the Azerbaijani Army also continued its heavy shelling of the Karabakh region, which caused the displacement of more civilians.
Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of using internationally banned bombs to target these areas, as they released photos on Saturday of cluster munitions that were fired from Israeli-made missile launchers.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.