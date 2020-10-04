BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Azerbaijani military scored a new advance in the Karabakh region on Saturday, as their forces captured seven areas, including the village of Madagiz.

In a statement released on his official Twitter, Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, said: “Today, our army raised the flag of Azerbaijan in Madagiz. Madagiz is ours. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”

Not long after the after the announcement, a video surfaced that showed the Azerbaijani military taking down the flag of the Karabakh Republic and replacing it with their own.

The advance by the Azerbaijani military came after they captured the hilltops overlooking the village.

In addition to capturing this village and its surroundings, the Azerbaijani Army also continued its heavy shelling of the Karabakh region, which caused the displacement of more civilians.

Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of using internationally banned bombs to target these areas, as they released photos on Saturday of cluster munitions that were fired from Israeli-made missile launchers.