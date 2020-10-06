BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:15 A.M.) – The spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Artsron Hovhannisyan, announced that Azerbaijan began a large-scale offensive in the southern region of Karabakh with the use of reserve forces and equipment.

“According to the Karabakh Defense Army, this afternoon, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched a large-scale offensive in the southern direction of the contact line, throwing reserve forces and a large amount of military equipment in the battle,” Hovannisyan posted on Twitter.

The Azerbaijani media has since reported advances in the southern region of Karabakh, despite the absence of footage to corroborate the claims.

On September 27, the military clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan renewed and the Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, approved the imposition of a state of war in a number of cities and regions of the republic and a curfew, and a partial mobilization was announced.

Prior to this, Armenia declared a state of war and general mobilization.

The spokesman for the leader of Nagorno Karabakh, Gram Boghossian, announced that the President of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, Araik Arutyunyan, had declared a state of war and general mobilization for those over the age of 18.

A number of countries, including Russia and France, called on the parties to the conflict to show restraint.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also held a telephone conversation last Sunday, during which they indicated the importance of making every effort to prevent escalation in Karabakh.