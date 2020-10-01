BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Azerbaijani forces launched another heavy overnight attack against the Armenian forces in the Karabakh region this week.

In a video released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, their troops can be seen targeting the Armenian forces in Karabakh, as they fired several missiles and artillery shells towards the latter’s positions.

In addition to the heavy assault last night, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense also released footage of some of their drone strikes against the Armenian forces.

One such video showed several clips of Azerbaijani drones hitting the Armenian forces across Karabakh, as they managed to destroy a number of vehicles in the process.

The clashes between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Karabakh’s forces began last Sunday after accusations from both sides about launching unprovoked attacks in the Karabakh region.

Since then, dozens of fighters on both sides have been killed and several armored vehicles and air assets have been destroyed.