BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced that hostilities continued in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, despite the announced ceasefire agreement.
The Press Secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry, Shushan Stepanyan, said that the Azerbaijani side used drones to strike a village in Armenian territory.
“After the statement of MFAs of #Russia, #Armenia & #Azerbaijan, the enemy intensified the use of UAVs in the southern direction. The units of the #DefenseArmy halt all the attacks of the enemy, causing heavy losses to manpower,” Stepanyan said.
“Ignoring the ceasefire announced for humanitarian purposes effective as of October 10, 12:00, the #Azerbaijani units launched an assault on an area called ‘Karakhambeyli’ at 12:05. Units of the Artsakh #DefenseArmy take appropriate measures to halt the enemy attack,” she continued.
According to Stepanyan, the Armenian forces have been ordered to cease fire, despite the Azerbaijani military’s continued strikes on the town of Hadrut.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Saturday morning that a ceasefire agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan began on midnight October 10.
The discussions lasted for 10 hours, as the discussions took place in a closed session, and the parties declined to make statements before the start of the talks.
