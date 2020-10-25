BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced that his country is ready to agree to a ceasefire in Karabakh.
He said in an interview with Fox News this weekend: “Yes, we are ready. I have said this many times. Today we are ready to agree to a ceasefire. But at the same time, Armenia and its prime minister must declare their commitment to the principles that have been jointly drawn up.”
The renewed military clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan began on September 27, and the Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, approved the imposition of a state of war in a number of cities and regions of the Republic.
Prior to this, the Armenian Cabinet declared a state of war and general mobilization in the country due to the events in Karabakh.
Azerbaijan and Armenia announced that they had reached an agreement on a humanitarian truce on the 18th of October, but the two sides exchanged accusations of violating it.
