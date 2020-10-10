BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the ceasefire in Karabakh, noting at the same time that this step is not a substitute for the final settlement of the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict in the region.

In its statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, “Azerbaijan has given Armenia a last chance to withdraw from the lands it occupies,” stressing that “Azerbaijan has shown to Armenia and the whole world that it is capable of its own capabilities to liberate its occupied lands.”

“The ceasefire declared in Karabakh for humanitarian reasons, the exchange of prisoners and the bodies of the dead is an important initial step, but it is not a permanent solution,” stressing that Turkey from the outset only supported solutions that Azerbaijan agrees.

The ceasefire came into effect in the disputed Karabakh region, while the Ministry of Defense of the Karabakh Republic, supported by Armenia, announced today that its forces had received orders to cease fire, based on the agreement concluded between Baku and Yerevan yesterday in the consultations hosted by Moscow.

This morning, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced, “The ceasefire agreement has been reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan, starting at midnight on October 10, with the aim of exchanging prisoners and dead bodies between the two parties to the conflict,” and no date has yet been set for the end of the truce.