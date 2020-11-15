BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – Hikmat Hajiyev, assistant to the Azerbaijani president, announced on Sunday, that Azerbaijan has granted Armenia ten additional days to evacuate its residents from the Kilbajar region.

Hajiyev said during a televised speech, “With regard to the difficulties faced by the Armenian side and based on the principles of humanism, Azerbaijan decided to grant Armenia ten additional days to withdraw the armed forces and civilians from the Kilbajar region,” noting that the date of handing over the region became November 25 and not as it was agreed upon in November 15.

According to him, the Armenian side requested additional time via Russia, due to the existence of one road from the region to Armenia, in addition to the severe weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the time for the handover of the Agdam and Lachin regions to Azerbaijan remains the same, i.e. 20 November and 1 December respectively.

On the 9th of November, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a ceasefire agreement in Karabakh, and the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on a ceasefire in Karabakh that went into effect on the 10th of this month.

The declaration of the ceasefire stipulates that the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces will stop all hostilities, and the Russian peacekeepers will be deployed along the line of contact in Karabakh and the corridor connecting the Armenian lands and Karabakh.

The agreement also includes lifting restrictions on movement, transit and the exchange of prisoners between the two parties to the conflict, and the return of the displaced to Karabakh, under the auspices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.